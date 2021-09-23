Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) announced Sept. 21 that the Local Journalism Sustainability Act is included in the House Ways and Means Committee’s budget reconciliation mark up.
The bipartisan legislation would help bolster local media outlets with temporary tax credits for publishers employing and hiring local journalists.
“We must do everything we can to save local papers like the Queens Chronicle and the dozens of other community newspapers across our region that have faced economic struggles due to the pandemic. Local journalism is essential to a thriving democracy and I am fighting to ensure this legislation is passed as part of the budget reconciliation,” Suozzi said in a statement.
Under the bill, publishers would get annual tax credits of up to $25,000 for each journalist they employ, which could then be put toward the employers’ share of Medicare payroll taxes. The value of the credit would fall to $15,000 after the law has been in effect for a year.
Suozzi hopes the tax credits will help staunch layoffs.
