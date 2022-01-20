Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk Queens) announced this week that he has moved all his funds for a congressional race to his gubernatorial campaign, indicating that he is in the contest for the governor’s mansion for the long haul.
According to a press release from the campaign, combining the two pools of funds puts Suozzi’s campaign monies at a total of nearly $5.25 million dollars to be used for the primary race. Approximately $2.1 million comes from his congressional funding, whereas the rest was raised during his first six weeks of campaigning (His first reporting deadline was Jan. 18).
Asked about the congressman’s decision to move his congressional funding into his gubernatorial pool, senior advisor Kim Devlin declined to comment.
Gov. Hochul, who is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, has raised roughly $12 million.
Should Hochul get the party’s designation, Suozzi would have to petition to get on the ballot come June, and would need the support of 25 percent of convention delegates to do so successfully; a source close to the congressman told the New York Post that that is something he is prepared to do.
A Jan. 9-13 Siena College poll said only 6 percent of Democrats polled support Suozzi. Hochul leads with 46 percent, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has 11 percent. The poll, however, was published prior to former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Jan. 18 announcement that he will not throw his hat in the ring; the same poll had him at 12 percent.
