Wednesday marked the beginning of the second phase of development at Sunset Cove Park in Broad Channel, which aims to turn the former dumping ground into a picturesque park.
The $4.2 million project will create a new outdoor classroom and boardwalk built with reclaimed wood from the Rockaway Boardwalk, which was destroyed in Superstorm Sandy. Two new bioswales will also be built at the park entrance to collect stormwater.
City Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery Assistant Communication Director Shachar Roloson, Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), Broad Channel Civic Association and Jamaica Bay Ecowatchers President Daniel Mundy Sr. and members of the community to celebrate.
“I am thrilled to break ground on the second phase of the Sunset Cove project, as we continue to revitalize a space that was for years inaccessible to the community,” said Donoghue in a prepared statement.
The park was closed for over a decade and was restored in 2019 with 4.5 acres of salt marsh and seven acres of maritime upland. It serves an important role in storm protection, reducing wave and wind impacts.
“Thanks to its unique location, Sunset Cove is well positioned to tell the story of how Jamaica Bay’s wetlands perform critical functions that safeguard our environment,” said Richards in a statement.
“The kids who will walk this boardwalk and use this classroom will be able to learn about their surroundings in a way they couldn’t before, giving them a more thorough understanding of the environment and the threats posed to it.”
The project was funded by a New York Rising grant with additional support from the borough president, Pheffer Amato, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and former Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder.
