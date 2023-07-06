The city Parks Department announced the opening of a new Parks Enforcement Patrol mounted command facility at Sunrise Stables in Gemini Fields in a written statement last Friday.
The new facility, which is the first in the borough in 23 years, will house two horses, Fiona and Ginger. It will serve as a training site for mounted PEP officers.
With a $162,000 donation from the L.P. Rizzuto Foundation, a new office trailer and horse trailer have been added to the park, allowing for expanded Parks operations out of Sunrise Stables, which is operated by Gallop NYC.
From Sunrise Stables, mounted PEP officers can trailer out and patrol parks in Brooklyn and Queens. It will also serve as an ideal location for training new mounted recruits.
Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue wrote in a statement, “We are so thankful to the L.P. Rizzuto Foundation for this donation, which will allow us to provide a more visible presence in our parks, furthering our commitment to keep our greenspaces safe and welcoming, assist with crowd control during special events, and provide first aid when needed.”
Parks Deputy Commissioner of Urban Park Service and Public Programs Margaret Nelson also thanked L.P. Rizzuto for the donation and added, “Located on the border of Brooklyn and Queens, this expansion will allow the communities of these two boroughs to interact with the Mounted Unit as they patrol to keep our parks safe and educate the public.”
