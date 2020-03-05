The New York City Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday released its long-awaited master plan for the future development of homes, businesses, parks and schools on platforms that would be built over Sunnyside Yard.
And even at 455 pages, the master plan is not as long as the time it might take to bring the plan to completion over the busiest rail terminal in the world.
Even supporters said the final stages might not be completed for 30 years or more. And the platform system alone is projected to cost $14.4 billion.
The takeaways would be:
• “100% affordable housing” with 12,000 homes;
• improved public transit, including a new Sunnyside station for the Long island Rail Road;
• 60 acres of open space; and
• schools, libraries, child care and healthcare facilities.
All would have to be built and maintained while Sunnyside Yard continues to function as a rail terminal and any new construction fitting into the fabric and infrastructure of the surrounding neighborhoods.
The property is owned mostly by Amtrak, with the city and Metropolitan Transportation Authority having parcels as well.
A total of 140 acres would be built out over the yard in stages.
The plan’s conclusion calls for creation of a “nonprofit entity” to foster implementation, facilitate public participation and coordinate with city agencies on infrastructure improvements.
In a statement included with the report, Anthony Coscia, chairman of the board for Amtrak, and Vicki Been, the city’s deputy mayor for Housing and Economic Development, said the proposal offers bold action on pressing issues.
“How do we create new modes of affordable housing at scale to protect the diverse makeup of Queens and address our housing crisis?” they wrote. “How should we rethink and invest in our regional and local transportation networks? How do we grow in an environmentally sustainable way while helping communities cope with the effects of climate change?”
The proposal has had vocal critics since it was first announced. Most recently, back in September, about 60 protesters jumped up on tables about halfway through a workshop held in the cafeteria at Aviation High School in Long Island City.
Among their complaints were the potential cost; the possible impacts on residents of surrounding communities; and the need for such a development in the first place.
They said the money could be better focused on things like fixing aging New York City Housing Authority buildings, schools and firehouses.
The report said the continuous rail operations obviously force some accommodations that cannot be worked around.
The high train volume, challenging track configuration and limited construction windows mean there will be no construction above the yard’s main line.
Planners also will have to work extensively with the engineers from Amtrak and the MTA on the location of columns needed to support the deck structure; and the lowering and resupporting of the yard’s overhead cantilever system.
The heights of the decks also would be dictated by the activity that would have to take place below them.
Ventilation and life-safety systems below the deck would have to control temperatures and also be created to deal with heat, fumes, exhaust and other emissions.
In a statement released Tuesday, U.S. Rep Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn) said any development must be driven by the needs of the community.
“The first step in this decades-long plan must prioritize infrastructure investments, and I am encouraged that the Master Plan includes the Sunnyside Station in its first phase,” Maloney wrote. “Long Island Rail Road, Amtrak and NJ Transit are already coming into Long Island City’s Sunnyside Yard, and with Penn Station Access under construction to bring Metro North through the Yard, it would be shortsighted to allow so many transit systems to converge without providing station access for passengers.”
Maloney said creating a transportation hub will allow many new economic opportunities, while servicing a neighborhood that suffers from a lack of investment.
Maloney also said the developers will have to be held to their promises for 100 percent affordable housing, along with the schools, libraries, green and public space.
The master plan can be found online sunnysideyard.nyc/.
