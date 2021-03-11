Around 100 people rallied at Bliss Plaza Sunnyside last Saturday following an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes.
Former interim Borough President Sharon Lee said she walked around Queens last year and wondered, “I don’t know what’s going to kill me first: Covid or racism.”
She said hate crimes and bias attacks have been underreported as the burden of proof is difficult to reach.
“You know when you see it,” Lee said. “You know when you feel it.”
The rally was organized by rival City Council candidates Julie Won and Steven Raga.
“So moved by everyone who came out today to stand against hatred and racism,” Won tweeted last Saturday. “Thank you to my brother @StevenRaga for helping us put this together! None of us are safe until all of us are safe.”
Analysis from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, revealed hate crimes targeting Asians rose nearly 150 percent in a study of 16 of the country’s largest cities.
In New York, anti-Asian hate crimes rose from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020.
“As Asian-Americans, we know that we are seen as a soft target, whether it’s in the streets, in the boardroom, at work, in the newsrooms, in the legislative chambers, we are seen as soft targets,” Lee said.
She added that victims are able to spot microaggressions.
“They don’t have to say ‘chink.’ They don’t have to say ‘gook.’ They don’t have to say ‘virus.’ Because you know that there is bias there and there is hate there and there is discrimination there,” Lee said.
She also led a chant of “We are not a virus. We are not a target. Can you see me now? Do you see me now?”
Last Sunday, Raga posted on Instagram “Still in awe of how many people came out yesterday to stand up against anti-Asian racism. It’s more important now than ever to demonstrate solidarity and support with our [Asian-American Pacific Islander] community.”
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), who spoke at the event, tweeted that it “was a powerful response to the horrific hate crimes now being widely reported.”
