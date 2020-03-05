The annual St. Pat’s for All parade marched through Sunnyside into Woodside on March 1, with everyone welcome to join in the fun. Among those getting a ride to the event were siblings Elizabeth and Stephen Kroski.
The parade grand marshals were Johanna Flores, left, and Sarah Murphy of Hour Children along with Mick Moloney, an Irish music concert producer.
At left, folks got to meet Sampson the horse at the parade. Above, parade Co-chairperson Kathleen Walsh-Darcy, left, Co-grand marshal Mick Moloney, parade founder and Co-Chairperson Brendan Fay and Irish Consul General Ciaran Madden welcome the parade-goers.
Spectator Cathy King is surrounded by green, while elected city, state and federal officials including U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, right, are all smiles.
Chartreuse-chapeaued canine Luna attended with her companion Rose Christ. So did a contingent from Sunnyside Community Services.
Elizabeth Van Bramer, left, is joined by her son, City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, and the councilman’s husband, Dan Hendrick. Next to them are members of the County Cork Pipes and Drums.
The head of the parade’s line of march, where its banner was proudly carried.
Buddies Laurie Holden, left, Bibiana Parecki and Soraya Llinas enjoyed the parade, while JFK made a guest appearance with his pal William Jourdain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.