Flights are at a upswing, but they are not estimated to reach pre-Covid-19 levels until about 2024, according to leaders of the Port Authority at a June 24 board meeting.
“As we monitor progress on the regional recovery, I want to report that all of the Port Authority’s facilities continue to operate at a high standard,” said Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which manages some of the transportation networks in both aforementioned states. “The agency continues to follow the latest public health guidance from all the federal, state and local authorities.”
Despite flights picking up since the government shutdown in March 2020, passenger volumes were down 44 percent from June 12 to June 20, 2021 compared to pre-Covid-19 levels in 2019.
In June 2019, there were 1,253,067 domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport and 1,626,005 international flights, or a total of 2,879,072 flights from the Southeast Queens airport, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Flight data for June 2021 is not available as of yet.
In March 2019, there were 1,219,513 domestic flights from JFK and 1,312,388 international flights, or a total of 2,531,901 flights from the airport during that period. In comparison, March 2021 had 428,924 domestic flights. No international flights were reported from BTS.
LaGuardia Airport, which is in East Elmhurst, had 1,170,744 domestic flights and 87,674 international flights in March 2019, or a total of 1,258,418 flights. It had only 363,073 domestic flights in the same period this year.
The Port Authority’s airports, which also include New York Stewart Airport upstate, welcomed 920,000 passengers year-to-date, after the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day, which is lower than 2 million travelers in 2019, but the numbers are stronger than expected, according to the agency.
Corporate travel also dropped, but is making a return for this year. However, the Airlines Reporting Corp. does not reveal air travel bookings for specific airports for competitive reasons.
Despite the challenges, JetBlue will launch a new transatlantic nonstop service between JFK and London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom in September. Round-trip fares are $1,979, according to businesswire.com.
American, Delta, United and Spirit airlines have expanded offerings to and from LaGuardia this summer, according to the Port Authority. JFK will offer flights from Italy’s new carrier Neos in July starting with two weekly flights. Later this summer Air Senegal plans to launch its first flight at the airport, which is the first U.S. service connecting Dakar, the Senegal capital, to JFK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.