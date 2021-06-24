As students finish up their last classes for the school year, Mayor de Blasio wants them to busy themselves through his new Summer Rising program, a free K to 12 academic, arts and recreation initiative, which will be open to 190,000 kids.
“Our kids ... need our support as we build a recovery for all of us,” said de Blasio. “This is a free program for all New York City students, combining academics and cultural enrichment for the best summer yet.”
Taking issue with the program is Nora Moran, director of policy and advocacy for United Neighborhood Houses, a progressive social change group representing 44 neighborhood settlement houses that reach 465,000 New Yorkers.
In the past, UNH has helped manage the city’s summer programs with community-based partners for upwards of 100,000 kindergartners to eighth-graders, but Moran is concerned that this year’s budget is too small for the mayor’s program, which is leaving room for an additional 90,000 high school students with the same $89 million budget for summer programs from previous years, according to the director.
Moran said that UNH does not provide any Summer Rising programs itself, but that its member organizations do across the city, including in Queens. They have been summer camp providers for young people for years, she said.
UNH members also run afterschool programs during the school year and then summer activities so that kids have a positive and engaging experience.
“It’s the right idea to be partnering with the city’s Department of Education and local schools. Young people only benefit when schools and CBOs work together and there is a lot of success in the community school model. That is what Summer Rising is trying to accomplish,” said Moran. “There have been challenges with the program. Community-based organizations are being asked to serve many more students this summer and do a lot of work with the same funding.”
Moran fears that the mayor’s new program with its current budget and the addition of 90,000 students for CBOs will overwhelm the community partners who also have to have enough personal protective equipment for themselves and the youth they will take care of, that it will result in a lower quality program since there was a 10 to 15 children to an adult policy; and that there would be a drop in beneficial programming, like field trips around the city.
The city said that the 90,000 slots are not additional slots being added to the program. Those slots were always part of planning for Summer Rising this year.
Moran was also concerned about the high school portion of the program not having enough CBO partnerships in comparison to the kindergarten to eighth-grade version of Summer Rising.
“Summer Rising is an opportunity for high school students to finish incomplete courses and participate in academic acceleration,” said Mark Zustovich of the Department of Youth and Community Development. “Students can be connected to important work experience and internship opportunities with community-based organizations and employers through the Summer Youth Employment Program.”
Parents can sign up to place their children in up to five slots until they are attached to one CBO, according to Moran, but unfortunately, some found out too late that all of the five placements they were interested in are filled. Others families find out too late their children were even permitted into the program.
Zustovich said that the DYCD and DOE are doing what they can to work with providers, families and schools to build capacity and match young people to opportunities.
CLARIFICATION
This article was updated to replace a quote with a paraphrase that makes clear it is member organizations of United Neighborhood Houses that offer summer camps for young people.
