The city’s summer academic and enrichment program enrollment portal will open on April 17 and the process will no longer be first-come, first-served, officials announced last Friday.
Students in temporary housing or foster care or those with individualized education plans will be prioritized, as will those mandated for summer school and with a local connection to a school-year community-based organization program, according to a press release. Families will be able to rank their preferences for school sites.
There will be 110,000 Summer Rising seats available this year, which is equal to last year’s number. The year before, there were 98,000.
Placements in the high-demand summertime program, which is in its third year, will have a “focus on equity,” the press release said.
Summer Rising 2023 is a partnership between New York City Public Schools and the Department of Youth and Community Development. Programs will be full-day, in-person, and planned and operated collaboratively by school principals and CBOs.
“This year’s Summer Rising program will build off of last year’s very successful program, starting with changes to the application process based on feedback from families and providers,” Mayor Adams said in a prepared statement.
Schools Chancellor David Banks noted that the program helps with pandemic learning loss.
“I’m thrilled we will once again be offering these exciting opportunities for young people this summer, now with a more equitable and inclusive application process,” Banks said.
The program stresses “cultivating curiosity” and provides social, emotional and academic support. It also aims to help students feel more socially connected to their peers, adults, school communities and the city.
On a tour of the program last summer at PS 24 in Flushing, students told the Chronicle how they met new friends from other schools at Summer Rising and how it was an “equal amount of learning and fun activities.”
Academics are provided in the morning and enrichment like art and sports are led by the CBOs in the afternoons. Students with disabilities will also receive support as needed, according to the DOE website. Field trips are part of the programming and breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided each day.
PS 24 Principal Debra Cassidy said last year that the 280-seat capacity at the Flushing school was filled in 20 minutes once applications opened.
On April 17, the link to the application portal will be posted online, according to the city, and the application window will close on May 1. Placement confirmations are expected to be sent by email approximately one week after the application window closes.
Any student attending school in the city currently in kindergarten through 8th grade is eligible.
Six weeks of programming for middle schoolers and seven weeks for elementary school students will be available From July to August. Summer Rising is financed by DYCD-funded CBOs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.