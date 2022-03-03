The New York City Department of Youth and Community Development opened applications for its Summer Youth Employment Program on March 1.
The program, which is open to city residents ages 14 through 24, makes possible 90,000 job opportunities.
“Providing programs like SYEP for young New Yorkers keeps them safe and helps them secure a better future,” Mayor Adams said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to open up applications for tens of thousands of youth to engage in summer jobs, develop skills and carry memories that will last a lifetime.”
On top of those 90,000 opportunities, additional city agencies have created 10,000 more positions for yong people. In total, $236 million is earmarked for those 100,000 jobs, $79 million of which would come from Adams’ preliminary budget, should the City Council approve it.
A press release from the mayor also notes that “special initiatives” are available for youth who live in certain city housing developments and who attend certain city schools, among others.
Applications, which can be found on the DYCD website, are due April 22.
