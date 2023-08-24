The Queens Chronicle’s 15th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest is underway! Send your best shots of children playing, workers working, lovely landscapes, birds on the bay — whatever you think best says “summertime in Queens.” For inspiration, check out last year’s winning photo, above, by Mike McGevna of South Richmond Hill.
Our usual prizes for the winners are passes to family-friendly performances, which have been hard to come by but we hope will be available soon. Please see all the rules at tinyurl.com/4dzdvf2t.
Be sure to tell us where in Queens you live and send your high-resolution digital photos to PeterM@qchron.com, or mail prints to Queens Chronicle Photo Contest, 71-19 80 St., suite 8-201, Glendale, NY 11385. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 22, the last full day of summer.
Good luck!
