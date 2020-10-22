Malgorzata Bartyzel of Woodhaven is the winner of the Queens Chronicle’s 12th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest, for this amazing shot of Jamaica Bay.
“Often driving the Beach Channel we could see the most incredible sunsets,” Bartyzel said. “Nothing beats the intense colors of sun as it was on fire. I was lucky to capture it with two swans that leaned toward each other making like a heart shape. Swan is a symbol of love, balance and healing powers. Today’s world needs more of those.”
It also needs more photos like Bartyzel’s, and the other great images seen here, including that of the winner in our professional category. Next up is our 13th annual Holiday Photo Contest, starting in about a month. We hope to see your entries then!
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.