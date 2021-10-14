Queens photographers love their landscapes! That was proven to be true once more in this, our 13th annual Summer in the Borough Photo Contest.
We received a number of beautiful photos of sunsets, with open land, open water and skylines in the foreground or middle ground.
Also well-received were closeups of flowers and, in one case, that most intriguing of insects, the praying mantis. In the end, first place went to Trisha Luongo for her shot of surf, surfers and sky at Rockaway Beach at Beach 84th Street.
Congratulations to Trisha and our thanks again to all who sent in such wonderful entries. Don’t forget our Holiday Photo Contest, starting next month, to make your next submission!
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
