Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime Tuesday night. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support of anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that the communities are fighting back against crime.
Resources are handed out from NYPD units, community organizations and city agencies.
The 102nd Precinct hosted its event at Victory Field in Forest Park and had hundreds of guests who enjoyed a variety of different foods, a bouncy house, raffles and more.
Borough President Donovan Richards presented citations to the precinct. Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, presented a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Adams. He is seen above right with 102nd Precinct Commanding Officer Jeremy Kivlin, left, and Community Council President Simcha Waisman, center, holding the proclamation.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr., second row, center in white, joined in the fun along with representatives from the Police Benevolent Association.
The 106th celebrated in Tudor Park and Capt. Jerome Bacchi joined the Richmond Hill South Ozone Park Lions Club, above top right in yellow vests, and officers from the precinct handed out cotton candy, popcorn, hot dogs and more. The West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department was there and young riders got to hop aboard a truck for photo ops.
— Deirdre Bardolf
