Witness to Mass Incarceration, a nonprofit led by the formerly imprisoned, is hosting its third annual Suitcase Sunday business event at Baisley Pond Park in Springfield Gardens on Sunday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The public event, located at the intersection of Baisley Boulevard and 157th Street, features formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs and services for those who have been locked up, according to the nonprofit.
More than 30 businesses, service providers, congregations and community-based organizations, along with community leaders and elected officials, are expected to attend.
Formerly incarcerated people struggle to break free of the justice system and are systemically oppressed and denied opportunities for independence and to create generational wealth, according to Evie Litwok, the founder and executive director of Witness to Mass Incarceration.
“Through the building of economic mobility and stability for formerly incarcerated people, WITNESS provides outreach, awareness, and visibility to the most marginalized and vulnerable populations in our nation,” Litwok said in a statement.
Some of the entrepreneurs include tailors, fitness people and individuals who make skincare products, Litwok told the Queens Chronicle.
“We have a stage,” Litwok said. “We have a deejay and we are trying to get some formerly incarcerated people who are performers.”
There is no support for FIP-led businesses, so an event like Suitcase Sunday is a way to highlight them, Litwok added.
“There are no resources, we are not listed as part of small business services, we are not listed in the Queens Chamber of Commerce as a subgroup,” she said. “We have no access to money or loans. So everybody who does this really struggles to do this.”
Witness also supports pathways to freedom, safety and successful re-entry through The Map Project, a multiyear, multiphase initiative to create social enterprise solutions and a movement for the economic empowerment of formerly incarcerated people.
“I noticed there were thousands of businesses across the country — all struggling —because we are all microbusinesses with one or two people. So I looked around for a directory of formerly incarcerated-led businesses and it didn’t exist,” Litwok said. “In 2019, I built one. Since that time, we’ve added about 1,100 names from across the country.”
The map project is not only a directory for FIP-owned businesses.
“That was the first phase of the Map Project,” Litwok said. “We also interview people about their lives before, during and after prison and post it.”
Anyone interested in donating to Witness to Mass Incarceration may visit witnesstomassincarceration.org/donate. To learn more about sponsorships or volunteering at the organization, people may contact the founder of the nonprofit at evie@witnesstomassincarceration.org.
The organization will announce at the event that it is raising money to launch a pilot for an e-commerce storytelling website. The intention of the platform is to drive traffic to FIP-led businesses to increase their sales.
“We will pilot probably 20 businesses,” said the Witness to Mass Incarceration founder. “We have the content, but we need developers and engineers.”
Litwok said that there would be no recidivism if FIP could earn a living.
“That’s the bottom line,” she said. “We want to reduce recidivism by enabling people and supporting people in their efforts to be able to earn a living so they can get housing and be food secure.”
The Suitcase Sunday event, which is sponsored by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), will also be used as an opportunity to register FIP to vote, as one in four of them are currently registered, according to Witness to Mass Incarceration.
“In order for formerly incarcerated New Yorkers to secure stability and success, we must invest in them,” Adams said in a statement. “Since its inception, Suitcase Sunday has provided a welcoming and empowering space for formerly incarcerated people to access economic opportunities and connect with critical resources.
“The launch of a new e-commerce storytelling website will also enhance the prosperity of these small businesses.”
Voter registration is one of the key elements of the nonprofit and over the next 13 months the organization is educating FIP on the importance of going to the ballot box.
“We are designing a two-hour training program that teaches them reasons to vote that they may or may not know,” Litwok said. “There are tons of elections that were won by anywhere from one vote to a 1,000.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.