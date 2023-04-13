After proposals to open two Success Academy schools in Southeast Queens were pulled in the final period back in January, the Department of Education has identified a former pre-K center in Queens Village to house both elementary schools, according to the charter network.
There was a District 29 pre-K center at 92-53 Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village, formerly the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Academy, which closed in 2018.
Now, Success is set to open two elementary schools there for August, according to Chief Public Affairs Officer Ann Powell.
The two schools will consist of kindergarten through second grade to start, totaling around 200 students each. Grades three and four will follow in the coming years.
“We’ve had tremendous demand and we were not able to provide seats from the other four elementary schools in Queens so we’re very excited about opening and bringing new opportunities for those parents who want that,” said Powell.
The proposals were originally for MS 72 in Springfield Gardens and the Springfield Gardens Educational Complex but the city pulled them in January, the same week they were set to be voted on by the Panel for Educational Policy. Schools Chancellor David Banks said at the time that the proposals for the two schools, as well as another in the Bronx, were removed after he heard from the community throughout the entire process that they “would create significant challenges for the new schools and the existing co-located schools.”
Success founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz at the time called the move “profoundly disappointing.”
Powell said a Bronx school is now set to open as well.
The city is required to provide either space in a public building or rental assistance for charters.
There was a time crunch for the city to do so in order for the schools to open for the upcoming school year.
“We were trying to keep the faith because that is what the chancellor had said and we were hopeful that he would keep his word,” said Powell. “And he did.”
The Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.
