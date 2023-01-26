Proposals for Success Academy to be co-located in two Queens schools were pulled by the city this week.
The plans drummed up opposition in recent months from the MS 72 and Springfield Gardens Educational Campus communities, elected officials and the teachers union as Success fought to open elementary schools in the buildings.
The Queens charter proposals were set to be voted on by the Panel for Educational Policy on Tuesday, and another one for the Bronx on Wednesday, but the three were withdrawn. The other item on the agenda, a proposed grade truncation of PS 150 from a K-6 school to a K-5 school in Building Q150, will now be heard at the monthly meeting on Wednesday.
“After hearing from community members throughout this entire process that the proposals would create significant challenges for the new schools and the existing co-located schools, the Success Academy proposals involving buildings X113 in District 11, Q420 in District 29, and Q072 in District 28 have been removed from this week’s PEP agenda,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a prepared statement on Monday.
Input was gathered, he said, through joint public hearings, building walkthroughs, meetings with Community Education Councils and school leadership teams, and engagement with other stakeholders.
Success founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz called the move, which she found out about through Twitter, “profoundly disappointing.”
“It’s not like the city is just bursting with hundreds and hundreds of high-performing schools,” Moskowitz told the Chronicle. “There are massive problems and we offer something that is in extremely high demand because of the excellence that we provide, and to ignore the wishes of thousands of constituents of Southeast Queens is really so disappointing.”
She said that community opposition is simply a “narrative” but that the thousands of families who have applied — nearly 4,000 from Districts 28 and 29 last year — indicate that there is community support.
“What that’s really code for is that politicians and UFT-oriented folks are opposed,” Moskowitz said. “I’m not saying there aren’t some members of the community but ... there are more in favor.”
Of those families who had applied, Moskowitz said in a statement, “We will not let the Adams Administration abandon them.”
She said her team will regroup and mobilize.
“I am not going to abandon children,” she said. “I never have and never will. So we are going to mobilize and we are going to not be treated as second-class citizens by anyone.”
Critics opposed the co-locations for reasons including overcrowding, mixing elementary and high school-aged students and taking away resources, all of which Moskowitz rebutted.
She said the school buildings were underutilized, with MS 72 at 43 percent capacity and the high school at 63 percent. She also said that putting elementary-aged kids in buildings with high school students has never posed a problem for the charter network.
Charters are entitled to use vacant space in DOE buildings, and, Moskowitz said, otherwise she could sue for space somewhere.
Clevevon Akil, a restorative justice coordinator at MS 72 who helped pen a letter to the city Department of Education outlining concerns about the potential co-location, said there is a sense of relief among the school community following the news.
“Them being in the building would change our whole dynamic,” said Akil.
“Even though there’s three different schools, we’ve created a community where we all work together,” she continued.
MS 72 in Rochdale Village is home to two middle schools and a District 75 special education school. Although there is underutilized space, Akil said the school needs it to grow and it is expected to do so as two of the schools have federal magnet grants.
“The space that we have here is for us to grow, not to give it away,” she said.
Moskowitz says there is now a time crunch to find the space before the schools would start in August and that Success is beholden to the city’s ability to find it.
“We are committed to continue to work with Success Academies to find suitable facilities for their new schools, as we are required to do by law,” said Banks.
Earlier this month, Borough President Donovan Richards came out against the co-locations, which Moskowitz called a “significant blow.”
“I think it’s pretty significant that Donovan Richards is opposing this, like he’s supposed to represent all of Queens — charter parents, district parents. And that’s a significant blow to us that someone who has expressed support of charters is coming out against this proposal,” she told the Chronicle before the withdrawal.
In a prepared statement on Monday, Richards said, “Students across Southeast Queens have been forced to endure years of systemic disinvestment in their schools, punctuated by a seemingly endless cycle of co-locations that further devalues the education our children receive.”
He continued, “Throughout this process, it was clear that co-locating Success Academy with MS 72 and SGEC would present significant and entirely avoidable challenges for both campuses, negatively impacting the education of our public school students.”
Richards added that the focus must be on improving public education.
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) said the DOE made the “right decision,” maintaining that a charter in MS 72 would have undermined access to shared facilities.
“I have historically opposed school co-locations that set school communities back and negatively impact the education of our students, and I emphatically reject this proposal as well,” Adams said.
She urged the city to find other locations for the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.