It took until early in the morning on May 21, but the city’s Panel for Educational Policy approved temporary co-locations for Success Academy charter middle schools beginning in September at IS 238-Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis and Brian Piccolo MS 53 in the Rockaways.
The final vote was cast at 1:01 a.m. after seven hours and scores of speakers including students from existing Success schools in Queens, MS 53 and the Village Academy, which also shares MS 53 with an existing Success elementary school.
The one no vote at the online meeting came from Deborah Dillingham, the Queens borough president’s appointee, who last month convinced the panel to table the vote for a month to allow for more public input.
Several speakers asked for a further postponement, many citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“If I thought it would make any difference ...” Dillingham said.
The co-location at IS 238 is for one school year; and just prior to voting for it, the PEP voted to establish a District 75 school for students with special needs in the building effective September 2021, meaning Success will be legally required to vacate the building before then.
The MS 53 co-location is for two school years.
“This is a win for our Queens kids and families, but it is also a larger win for parents’ right to choose a school that’s best for their child,” said Eva Moskowitz, founder and CEO of Success Academy, in a statement sent out later that morning. “Our families are public school parents and they have the right to be educated in under-utilized public buildings. It is a simple matter of social justice.”
Deputy Chancellor for School Planning and Development Karin Goldmark said Success is the only charter group with which the city has such a difficult relationship. But she also said deadlines tied the PEP’s hands.
“We have to think for the children,” she said.
The vote ends — at least temporarily — a dispute stretching back more than two years between the de Blasio administration and Success founder and CEO Eva Moskowitz.
Goldmark pointed out that with a District 75 school coming in by September 2021, the search for a permanent site for Success hasn’t gone away.
“That has to begin now,” she said.
At issue was the fact that more than 200 students would be graduating from Success Academy schools in places like South Jamaica, Rosedale and Far Rockaway with no guaranteed site to begin middle school this coming September.
Under state law, the city must provide either building space or rent reimbursement for any approved charter school that requests it.
Moskowitz and Success parents accused the administration of dragging out the process. Back in November the city did offer the old Our Lady Catholic Academy in South Ozone Park.
Success officials rejected the site as too small for their needs two years out, and a subsequent investigation found numerous and serious issues with the building, such as a plumbing system in an advanced state of disrepair.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), who opposed the co-location from the start, was unable to participate in the conference, but in a letter to Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza read by one of his staff, the senator expressed his disgust with the entire process, sparing neither Success nor the DOE.
“[E]veryone came to the table repeatedly but Success Academy — and also the Department of Education chose to wait out the process and disingenuously force everyone’s hand ... which unilaterally destroyed the ability of the DOE to manage this co-location in a rational and efficient way,” he wrote.
Comrie, later backed by speakers, said the time has come for the charter group to invest in Queens and “create a real campus in Southeast Queens for Success and our students, parents and families to thrive” as it has in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
