Success Academy Charter Schools officials have confirmed that the Department of Education is weighing two temporary sites for a Queens-based middle school.
“The chancellor told about 90 Success parents at a town hall last night that two temporary co-locations have been identified,” said Success spokeswoman Liz Baker in an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday. “We need specific information about room allotment and number of years for the co-location, as well as what the long-term plan for these students will be. Otherwise parents will be right back where they started, advocating for permanent space.”
A source also has told the Chronicle that Chancellor Richard Carranza said at the meeting the DOE will continue to work with Success on a long-term option for a school located in the Rockaways, and that parents are “hoping he makes good on his commitment.”
Success and the DOE have been at loggerheads for more than two years in the charter group’s search for a middle school.
More than 200 Success students in Queens will be forced to either leave the charter’s system or leave the borough if there is not a middle school that opens in September.
Success officials and parents have accused the de Blasio administration and the DOE of dragging their feet during the search process.
Eva Moskowitz, Success’ founder, and Mayor de Blasio have engaged in several contentious disputes over the issue, particularly within the last year.
Success has told the Chronicle that this week is the deadline for getting the site of a new building on the April agenda for the DOE’s Panel for Education Policy, and the site must be approved six months in advance.
The DOE has told the Chronicle that all students whose parents want them to continue with Success Academy this coming September will be able to do so.
A source last week told the Chronicle that IS 238, the Susan B. Anthony Academy middle school in Hollis, has been tapped as a possible site for co-location, but the school has not been confirmed by either Success officials or the DOE.
Under state law, charter schools are considered pubic schools, and the DOE has the legal requirement to offer space to approved charters or pay for them to rent space.
School sources have told the Chronicle, however, that the process for getting reimbursement can be a complicated one.
De Blasio and Carranza have not hidden their dislike of charter schools. They also have argued that co-locating charters often can have a bad impact on the host school.
Success officials have countered that their co-locations in Queens have worked out very well.
A rally last September in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans drew a reported 4,000 Success parents, staff and students wearing orange T-shirts and calling on the de Blasio administration to move the process forward.
Then in November the city offered Success the former Our Lady Catholic Academy in South Ozone Park.
But parents and school officials quickly rejected the site, saying that the building is too small and would require massive renovations.
It also was said to be located in an area that is not conveniently accessible from other parts of Queens for parents with children at other Success schools.
Ann Powell of Success Academy told the Chronicle last week that DOE officials admitted as much in a meeting in January.
Success officials say that the city’s own records show six school buildings in Queens with space that could hold between 400 and nearly 1,000 students.
