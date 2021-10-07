U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) joined students, parents and staff on Oct. 4 at a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new Success Academy Ozone Park Middle School.
The school, which opened in August and serves 250 Success Academy Queens fifth- and sixth-graders, was provided by the city in late May, after years of advocacy by SA parents and educators and support by elected officials.
Representatives of state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Assemblymember Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) and City Council Member Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) also joined the event. The former Our Lady’s Catholic Academy is located at 109-55 128 St.
“It takes a team to make sure you are educated in a facility that is also conducive for that learning,” Meeks said. “It also shows young people that you care. You care about their education. You care about their environment. When they grow up knowing that adults care about who they are and where they are, and how they learn and what they do — it’s something that is transformative.”
The building has a renovated gymnasium/auditorium and cafeteria, along with pristine classrooms, science labs, art studios, offices and restrooms.
“This event — and this school — are a testimony to the power of advocacy. Our parents made their voices heard, demanding the right to choose a high-quality public school for their children,” Success Academy founder Eva Moskowitz said.
- Michael Gannon
