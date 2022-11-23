The wheels are in motion for a potential charter school expansion in Southeast Queens, though it will not go without blowback.
Community Board 12 Chair the Rev. Carlene Thorbs expressed opposition to a proposed co-location of Success Academy charter schools at MS 72, located at 133-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Rochdale Village, and the Springfield Gardens High School complex, located at 143-10 Springfield Blvd. A spokesperson for Success Academy confirmed that the city Department of Education has proposed the two spaces as future locations for charter schools, citing demand within School District 29.
According to the spokesperson, nearly 400 kindergarten students are on the charter network’s waiting list in the school district. All of the seats at the other two schools in the district — one co-located at IS 59 in Springfield Gardens and another located at 147-65 249 St. in Rosedale — have been filled.
Both of the proposed schools are to be elementary schools.
The proposals for the two locations were posted last Friday. The Success spokesperson says the charter network looks forward to participating in the public discussion process.
Thorbs expressed concern about the schools selected for the proposed co-location.
“They already have three schools in MS 72,” she said during last Wednesday’s online meeting. “There’s no space for them. In Springfield, they’re all high school children in that school, and you want to bring little kids into that situation, and it’s not safe.”
“We also will call on our elected officials to use the weight of their offices to weigh in on this situation. Success Academy is not welcome in District 12,” she added.
Thorbs and Community Board 12 Education Committee Chair Latoya LeGrand said the board also last Wednesday participated in a meeting with principals, students and parents in relation to the proposed expansion, at which LeGrand said those in attendance expressed opposition to the proposals.
Lynette Shelborne-Barfield, a representative from the office of Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), said Adams has historically stood against school co-locations and that the office “stand[s] with the community” in the matter related to MS 72, which falls in her Council District 28.
A spokesperson for Adams on Tuesday reiterated those sentiments to the Chronicle, saying that while it may be too early to say whether or not the speaker stands in opposition to the co-locations in question, she has a history of opposing them dating back to her time on Community Board 12.
The proposals for the reutilization of the two schools are on the agenda to be voted on at the Jan. 5 Panel for Educational Policy meeting, to be held at Long Island City High School, located at 14-30 Broadway, starting at 6 p.m.
The joint public hearing for the co-location of the Success Academy at MS 72 is to take place on Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The public hearing for the co-location at the Springfield Gardens High School complex is to take place the next day, on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.
Both can be joined online by visiting LearnDOE.org/districtplanning/. For more information, one may visit bitly.ws/wZwm.
