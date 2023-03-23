Success Academy, a charter school institution, has purchased 11 lots in Jamaica on Hillside Avenue and 153rd Street for $30 million for a high school the Crains New York business outlet reported last Thursday.
Aside from the purchase, the charter institution still has plans to expand its elementary and middle school offerings at co-located spaces even though its plans for space in Southeast Queens and the Bronx recently fell through.
On top of that, state lawmakers from both chambers submitted budget proposals without making any provisions for Gov. Hochul’s measure to lift the cap on charter schools by 100.
“The lots are contiguous and make up two parcels of land, separated by a road,” said a Success Academy spokeswoman. “Success Academy’s high schools are much larger than our elementary and middle schools, and finding existing space with 1,200 to 1,500 empty seats in Queens would be challenging.
“We will continue to work with the Adams administration to find underutilized public space for elementary and middle schools, which is the best financial option for the taxpayer.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) said he told Success Academy that it should build their own schools.
“I’m against co-locations,” Comrie said. “Every minority charter that exists in Southeast Queens was forced to find their own locations.”
There are 275 charter schools throughout the city and the institutions educate 14 percent of the Big Apple’s students, according to Chalkbeat, an education newspaper.
Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, believes the cap should not be lifted.
“Parents, educators and community leaders were very clear that they did not want more charter schools opening and draining resources from their local public schools,” Mulgrew said in a statement on March 15. “Legislators heard those concerns and protected our public schools. They deserve our thanks for standing with public schools, not corporate charters.”
James Merriman, CEO of the New York City Charter School Center, disagrees.
“From Albany to New York City, thousands of New Yorkers have advocated for months to allow more public charter schools to open in New York City — but today, lawmakers in Albany missed another opportunity to support them,” Merriman said in a statement March 15. “Thankfully, the session’s not over, and common sense can still win.
“Between the governor’s proposal and the READ Act — both of which would result in opening public charter schools led by people from the communities they seek to serve — lawmakers can and should advance an education agenda centered around equity and expanding access to good schools.”
Miriam Raccah, executive director of the Black, Latinx and Asian Charter Collective, which has three schools in Queens, also supports the Racial Equity and Diversity Act.
“It has a lot of elements that benefit teachers in traditional public schools or charter schools,” Raccah told the Chronicle.
The READ Act calls for leadership at charters to be more reflective of the student bodies that they educate and that new charter issuances be given to community-based organizations that serve marginalized groups, according to nysenate.gov.
To help address the current shortage of teachers from historically underrepresented communities, the bill would also grant both charter and district schools an alternative school-based teacher certification pathway for minority teachers.
Comrie sponsored the READ Act, also known as S9225, in the 2021-22 legislative session and it was referred to the Senate Education Committee on May 12, 2022.
A second version of the bill, S4101, was referred to the Senate Education Committe on Feb. 3 by Comrie.
State Sens. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn), Luis Sepúlveda (D-Bronx) and Kevin Parker (D-Parker) are co-sponsors of the bill.
An Assembly version of the bill, A4105, was referred to the Education Committee also on Feb. 3, and was sponsored by Assemblywoman Inez Diaz (D-Manhattan).
It has no co-sponsors.
Comrie said he introduced the bill because he was concerned that there were several locally based and minority-run organizations that requested charter applications but were denied.
“Less than 3 percent are minority or locally based schools,” Comrie told the Chronicle. “That’s a continued travesty and institutional racism that has been done by the state to prevent local community input and opportunities.”
His bill would also lift the statewide cap from 460 to 796 charters so that minority organizations can get charter authorization. However, during initial inquiries he was told there were more than 300 then 100 zombie and unused charters. He has since been told there are 19 zombie or unused charters and says he regrets including a cap lift of 336 in the bill.
“The state is changing the numbers again claiming there are only 19, but of those 19 those authorizations they should go to minority organizations,” Comrie said. “There is nothing better than local community members educating their own community, especially if they have the skillsets.”
Comrie said that he wants an audit of charter schools because of the teachers from that system he has met. Several quit after three years due to the environment, he said. He also has concerns about the charter education method for both students and educators.
“It’s not something that creates an opportunity for individuality, self-expression or self-awareness,” Comrie said. “I have concerns with the model and I have concerns with the quality of our education in general.”
Comrie said he also does not support the lift on caps because there are fewer students going to both charter and district schools. In School District 29, where there are failing grades in both math and English, parents are instead opting for private schools for their kids.
“It was the proper thing to do,” Comrie said about not going forward with Hochul’s proposal. “There is a smaller student population in the state than compared to 10 years ago.”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) not only shares Comrie’s sentiment but also wants a rollback of funding rent for charter schools with Senate bill S2137. His S1395 bill would give the Board of Regents, which is responsible for the supervision of educational activities within the state, more oversight over charter school applications, renewals and revision opportunities for those that need to comply with state education laws.
“It’s a burden for the city,” Liu told the Chronicle about the city providing a free home base for charters and their students. “It’s unfair to have this burden on the Department of Education.”
As for his second bill, Liu said that the State University of New York can override decisions by the Board of Regents, despite the latter organization having educational oversight in everything in the state from preschool to graduate professional studies.
“My bill seeks to close that loophole,” Liu said. “SUNY never had any expertise or responsibility over education pre-college.”
Raccah said that she is still very hopeful that the cap will get lifted as negotiations for the budget bill are ongoing.
A final bill is due April 1.
“Charters are very important to families and the communities that I work with,” Raccah said.
In a resolution against lifting the cap on charter schools, the Jamaica NAACP alleged earlier this month that charters have low enrollment rates of high-need kids and children with disabilities.
Raccah said that among the 20 member schools of the BLAC Collective there are students who are English language learners.
“There are children from the latest migrant crisis,” Raccah added. “So that is not the case, especially in our schools run by people of color. There are schools in the Bronx that are very focused on the migrant population.”
She also said there are student populations in which 25 percent of the children have disabilities.
“There is a narrative out there that is inaccurate and very damaging to children,” the BLAC executive director said.
Jamaica NAACP also alleged that charters exaggerate about their waiting lists.
Raccah said that BLAC will provide waiting list numbers in mid-April, which is the next application season. She also stated that there is no benefit in embellishing the numbers.
“We have a waiting list to make sure that we have the student body that we need,” she said.
The UFT also alleged earlier this month that approximately $200 million is wasted in rent for charter schools.
Raccah, who used to run the Bronx Charter School for the Arts, agreed that the costs are out of hand as that particular school spends $800,000 annually in rent.
“That is money I would much rather pay to teachers to educate kids,” she added. “I just don’t think kids should be punished because their parents chose for them a charter school.”
Success Academy agrees.
“It is disappointing that neither the Assembly nor the Senate respect parents who choose charters enough to include Governor Hochul’s proposal in their one house budgets,” said a spokeswoman for Success Academy via email. “It is especially disappointing because the parents who most want choice are often assigned to failing district schools. These same politicians would want a choice for their own children. Obviously, parents who want choice need to be even more active to counter the influence of the unions and their grip on politicians.”
Hochul also said it is about parents’ choice.
“There’s upwards of a thousand, even more, parents who are simply saying — what I believe is — they deserve to have a choice,” Hochul said in a statement. “Our investment of $34.5 billion in public schools is record-setting ... but I can’t tell a parent in a community where they want to have a different option for their children that that option does not exist.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.