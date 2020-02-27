A source has told the Chronicle that IS 238, the Susan B. Anthony Academy in Hollis, has been selected as at least the temporary location for a new Queens-based Success Academy middle school.
Success Academy officials did not return calls Wednesday evening seeking comment. A spokeswoman for the Department of Education, reached after business hours, said via email that she was at a community meeting but would look into the matter.
Success officials told the Chronicle as late as Wednesday afternoon that they had one week to get the site for a new school on the April agenda of the city Department of Education’s Panel for Educational Policy.
Failure to do so, they said, would prevent them from opening a new facility on time in September.
The effort for a new middle school site has been the subject of often acrimonious exchanges between Mayor de Blasio and Success founder Eva Moskowitz for two years. Moskowitz and Success parents have repeatedly accused de Blasio of stalling the selection process.
Success has more than 200 students in its existing Queens elementary schools who would either have to leave the borough or re-enter district schools this coming September if the city and Success Academy do not reach an agreement on a new space.
Under state law, New York City charter schools are public schools. The city is required to provide them with space in existing schools or pay their expenses for renting a private site.
“Every student that wishes to continue with Success in the fall will have the opportunity to do so, and we’re continuing our conversations with Success about the best siting options,” a DOE spokeswoman said in an email to the Chronicle on Wednesday morning.
With the deadline approaching, Success parents last week were out in force at a debate among candidates for Queens borough president.
An image posted on the Success Academy Charter Schools Facebook page on Wednesday morning appeared to poke fun at Mayor de Blasio’s reputation for sleeping in with an alarm clock exhorting him to wake up.
Thousands of Success parents and students rallied in Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans last September to call on de Blasio and the DOE to provide a space that the city has been promising for two years.
In November the city proposed the former Our Lady Catholic Academy in South Ozone Park. But parents and school officials said that the building is too small and would require massive renovations. Ann Powell of Success Academy said DOE officials admitted as much in a meeting in January.
She said six existing school buildings in Queens have room for at least 400 students.
“One has room for 990 students,” Powell said. “Those aren’t my numbers — those are the Board of Education’s.”
But de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza have been no fan of charters, with the city stating that co-location in existing buildings is detrimental to the schools already set in place.
Powell in phone interviews in the last week said Success’ existing co-locations in Queens are working out well.
