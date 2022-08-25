A member of Community Board 9 is calling on the NYPD to staff the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station around the clock in the wake of a vicious robbery and slashing on the Jamaica-bound platform during the morning rush hour on Aug. 17.
The NYPD said the attack took place at about 8 a.m. while the 26-year-old male victim was waiting for an F train.
The suspect repeatedly slashed the victim on his face, arm and back with a knife before stealing his cell phone and fleeing the station in an unknown direction.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
“We’ve got to get the conversation going,” CB 9 member Kevin O’Leary told the Chronicle on Tuesday. “We need to have two police officers permanently posted in Kew Gardens, 24/7, seven days a week.”
The station itself is in the 112th Precinct, with its headquarters on Austin Street in Forest Hills. But the officers who work subway patrols full time are assigned to Transit District 20. TD 20 patrols all subways in Queens with the exception of the A line. The unit’s headquarters is on the mezzanine level of the Briarwood-Van Wyck station that serves the E and F lines.
“And, by the way, this is right across the street from Borough Hall and the courts,” O’Leary said. “This is what’s going on. It’s a major hub. It’s not an unreasonable request ... Executives who work at Borough Hall go through that station. You would think they would be the first to call to get more security down there. I think this is something folks this side of Union Turnpike would agree on.”
That of course led to questions about staffing, which would require six officers over every 24-hour period; two stops away the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station, which serves as a terminus for the M and R trains as well as an express stop for the E and F, is far busier.
“I know they’ve had problems there at night,” he said in regard to possibly staffing Forest Hills-71st Avenue around the clock. “It gets a little challenging sometimes, I would say, yes. If we can put a man on the moon, we can figure out a way to assign officers to those two stations.”
A glance at crime stats obtained on the NYPD’s website shows a steep year-to-date increase in transit crimes in the 112th Precinct. Reported major, or index, crimes have risen from eight this time last year to 23, or 187.5 percent. The basic CompStat sheet did not break down the 23 crimes by classification.
Anyone with information on the attacker’s name or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
