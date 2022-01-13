A man who was on the run for months after pushing someone onto the subway tracks in a failed murder attempt has been captured and charged, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Tuesday.
Ronald Lacey, 23, of Parsons Boulevard in Fresh Meadows, was charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and harassment in the second degree. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
Lacey allegedly pushed a man onto the tracks at the 21st Street stop in Long Island City at 7:40 a.m. last May 24 as a train entered the station. Good Samaritans waved at the train to stop and helped the victim up. Train conductor Tobin Madathil was later granted a Heroism Award by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) for his quick thinking in stopping the train.
The victim fell unconscious as he was pulled back onto the platform, the DA said. His injuries included a fractured wrist and a cut that required 14 stitches to close.
Though the victim was Asian, no hate crime charges were filed.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
