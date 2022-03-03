The E train platform on the lower level of the Long Island Rail Road’s Jamaica Station has been chosen as one of three sites for a platform safety gate pilot program.
The gates, in use in Europe, Japan and other places, have been talked about for years by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The agency on Feb. 23 announced that it will also test the doors in stations at Times Square and the L train at Third Avenue in Manhattan
But last week the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that its Track Trespass Task force has recommended the pilot program. No timeframe was given, but more details are expected this month. The decision followed a rash of incidents in which people have been pushed into subway tracks and in some instances killed.
“The MTA wants to deal with this problem of track intrusions in all of its complexity,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber in a press release from the agency.
“It’s not just the violent assault we saw last month, which was a horrific version of this problem, but also everyday incidents of people retrieving cell phones or trying to cross between platforms,” Lieber said. “It’s a huge risk to safety and the day-to-day operation of the system. We began looking at this issue last fall and have come up with a number of proactive strategies that are moving forward.”
An MTA study has determined that only 41 of the system’s 472 stations could be fitted with the gates under present circumstances. Another 87 could be added “after train cars have been standardized through 2033.”
The MTA also will have pilot programs for new track intrusion detection technology, which is intended to protect the security of the tracks and tunnels themselves as well as any potential visitors.
The effort to keep people off the tracks also will include more communication with riders as to the danger entering track space, and well as more outreach to the homeless and mentally ill.
