Subway accessibility at five Queens stations

Five subway stations in Queens are among 20 that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has added to a list of those scheduled for accessibility upgrades in the five-year capital budget plan for 2020-24.

The $51.5 billion plan approved on Wednesday has now identified 70 stations to be made handicapped accessible

Newly announced locations in Queens include the E and M trains stop at Court Square-23rd Street in Long Island City; the M and R station at Northern Boulevard in Woodside; No. 7 train stops at 33rd Street Rawson Street in Long Island City and 46th Street-Bliss Street in Sunnyside; and Parsons Boulevard on the F line in Jamaica.

They join Queens stations that previously had been approved for upgrades on the A line at both Beach 67th Street and Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park; the E-F station at Briarwood; the N-W line at Broadway in Astoria; and M-R stations at both Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst and Steinway Street in Astoria. An MTA spokesman told the Chronicle in an email that all projects define accessibility as full access to the platform.

“Most, if not all, will need elevators to achieve that but we have not completed the design process which is aimed at completing these projects as quickly and affordably as possible and with as little impact during construction as possible,” he wrote.

“With this list of stations, we are going beyond our commitment to put customers no more than two stations away from an accessible station within five years, filling coverage gaps and increasing access to key transfer points, terminals and high-ridership stations,” said Alex Elegudin, NYC Transit’s senior advisor for systemwide accessibility, in a statement released by the MTA.

“We will continue to work closely with advocates and communities to prioritize future accessibility investments, and work internally to accelerate these projects while endeavoring to limit any disruption to service,” he added.

“We are very serious about the subways being accessible to as many people as possible, which is why accessibility is a top priority for me since day one,” said MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford. “Investing in accessibility at 70 subway stations will open up significant portions of the subway map for people who rely on elevators or ramps for access to the system.”

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye called the plan a major step forward.

“New Yorkers deserve a subway system that works for everyone,” he said. “This historic investment of $5.2 billion for accessibility in the next Capital Program will be life-changing for our customers.”

In a statement issued by his office, state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), long a vocal critic of the lack of MTA accessibility in western Queens, was pleased.

“After years of pushing for accessibility improvements, the MTA listened to western Queens residents, activists, and elected leaders advocating for better subway access,” he said. “These improvements will go a long way to making our subway more accessible to all. While there is still a long way to go in making the entire subway system 100 percent accessible, these elevators represent a critical step forward.”