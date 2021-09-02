Students from kindergarten to 12th grade, plus artists who reside within the five boroughs can vie for the chance to get their work displayed on the East Side Coastal Resiliency coastal protection project’s fencing on the Lower East Side.
The city Department of Design and Construction project is in progress.
Submissions will be judged by representatives from local community organizations and members of Manhattan Community Boards 3 and 6 based on creativity and responsiveness to the theme.
Themes vary based on artists’ age.
The “Call for Art” is limited to one entry per person. Selected pieces will be reproduced on a 12-by-5-foot high vinyl banner and installed on construction fencing around the ESCR project site.
Students whose works are selected for display will receive a $300 award while adult artists will receive $1,000. All students who submit their artwork will receive a Certificate of Participation.
Submissions must be received by Sept. 30. For more information on the themes and how to apply, visit on.nyc.gov/3sPilTk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.