“Other than Breezy Point, no New Yorker lives within a transit desert — as defined by the environmental assessment.”
That statement about New York City residents from Juliette Michaelson, special advisor to the group that will set the rules, regulations and fees for congestion pricing when it kicks in next spring, drew an audible reaction from the audience at the Aug. 17 meeting of the Traffic Mobility Review Board.
The board is charged, among other things, with setting a base toll of between $9 and $23 for anyone driving into the Manhattan Central Business District beginning early in the second quarter of 2024.
The aims are to reduce the number of vehicles and pollution in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan south of and including 60th Street; and to raise enough money to leverage up to $15 billion in borrowing and grants for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to boost its capital spending program for mass transit.
The environmental assessment that Michaelson referred to was approved by the Federal Highway Administration in June. Her comment came during a discussion of concerns raised at the board’s July meeting about low-income drivers in the New York Metropolitan area who drive into Manhattan because they have no access to public transportation.
A map drawn up in response to those questions and displayed on Aug. 17 showed dots indicating where low-income commuters who are more than half a mile from mass transit. Dots appeared in New Jersey, New York counties north of Manhattan, Connecticut, and all over Nassau and Suffolk counties.
“It might take longer,” she said. “Service might be infrequent at the time of day they are needing to travel. On the other hand, there are also a lot of people represented by dots on this map who can’t walk to transit, but actually do live a short drive from a commuter rail station and may have better access than it appears on this map.”
“And the [map] does not show anything in the five boroughs?” asked Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of The Partnership for New York City and a member of the TMRB.
“Other than Breezy Point, every census block in the five boroughs is within a half mile of a bus or subway stop,” Michaelson said. “Again, there are many areas in the city where it will take longer to reach the CBD by transit, but the definition here which was asked, is transit desert. This is correct.” That was followed by the observation on Breezy Point, which has a dot on the map.
Two TMRB members — both labor union leaders — had serious reservations about the congestion pricing plan.
‘Even if there’s a way to do it and you’re a low-income driver, you’re now going to incur child care costs — some folks can’t afford it,” said John Samuelsen, president of the Transit Workers Union International, using examples of low-income workers who might live in the outer reaches of the outer boroughs.
“You’re going to tack another two hours on their commute ... with all the other costs low-income people can’t afford to begin with and there’s no viable subway option.” Sameulsen added. “Anybody who wants can say they’re not a transit desert because they’re within a half mile from a bus. It depends on the hour of day, because at night some places become transit deserts when they weren’t transit deserts six hours before.
“Express bus service ends in some places in the late afternoon. Not putting service out is really a ridiculous way to embrace an exercise that’s about decongesting the streets. It’s just silly. It doesn’t work.”
John Durso, president of the Long Island Federation of Labor, concurred.
“You’ve mentioned the financial and the congestion, but there’s something else we have to consider. The human toll, how this affects our workforce and everyone else.”
John McCarthy, chief of external relations for the MTA, pointed out that the aim is not to encourage driving.
“Remember, this whole exercise is about decongesting the streets,” he said. “... I don’t think Albany and the state at the time when they passed this law in 2019 thought they wanted more cars to come in here because people wanted that extra 15 minutes in their cars.”
The meeting saw much discussion surrounding possible exemptions for New Jersey drivers who already pay tolls at tunnels; and who would foot the bill for taxi and app-based for-hire vehicles, which would get charged only once per day.
There also were various scenarios for partial discounts for overnight shift workers. Samuelsen in July raised the point that a driver who begins work at 10 p.m. and leaves at 6 a.m. would be charged twice, as the trips would occur on different days.
Under that scenario a person working five straight days would be charged six times. Those not working consecutive days would be charged twice per shift.
Michaelson on a number of occasions came back to the two raisons d’être for congestion pricing — to cut traffic in the CBD by 15 to 20 percent, and to bring in enough revenue to secure the $15 billion in capital funds.
Every discount, every carve-out, she pointed out, would require other drivers to pay more if the MTA and the state are to meet their stated goals.
“So your goal is to keep the toll low while fulfilling the program. Everything is connected to everything else,” she said. “... And it is worth mentioning that adding $8 or $9 to the base auto rate will get the toll close to the upper range of what was analyzed, the infamous $23 toll.”
She said that the higher the toll, the more traffic would be diverted from Manhattan, while also saying that could have negative impact on neighborhoods to which the traffic gets diverted.
In the Bronx, for example, the MTA has said it will commit to monitoring and offsetting any effects, such as those that might drive up the borough’s already high asthma rates.
“In no scenario evaluated in the environmental assessment did the FHWA find, so to speak, too much air quality impacts, so, hopefully, we don’t — we shouldn’t end up there,” Michaelson said.
“We don’t want to make it worse for those communities, right?” asked TMRB member John Banks.
“We don’t want to make is unnecessarily worse for those communities,” Michaelson said.
