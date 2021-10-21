Amy Nicolas, an eighth-grader at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Academy, had been busy studying for a test without a date. Now, she finally has one.
That exam — the Specialized High School Admissions Test — is the decisive admissions factor for eight of the nine specialized high schools in New York City. Public schools opened Sept. 13, and the city Department of Education website was recently updated to include a registration deadline of Nov. 15 and a handful of December test dates including Dec. 2, 5, 11 and 12. It also offers a short list of downloadable practice tests and materials.
“I was actually really surprised that it was out because they’ve been stalling it,” Amy said, adding that she and her friends feel relieved to know the test is happening.
Back in August, the lack of information led her to create a change.org petition titled “Mandate the Mayor to Set the SHSAT Date,” which garnered just over 1,200 signatures. However, the SHSAT isn’t a typical exam, and there are different views concerning the test itself.
Danielle Cohen, author of “NYC School Segregation” — a detailed report analyzing education trends in New York City — and a then-senior policy analyst for The Civil Rights Project at UCLA, explains that some families aren’t aware of the test. She considers it to be “a sorting mechanism.”
“These things often take years to study for and prep for and people are on it, you know, Asian, white students often have a lot of advantages in that regard,” Cohen said. “So it’s, I think, a very large piece of the inequity.”
Race has long been part of the conversation regarding educational opportunities in New York City, including the SHSAT. According to NYC Department of Education’s Info Hub, last school year’s demographic enrollment data for the specialized high schools includes figures like 0.7 percent Black students at Staten Island Technical High School, 3.8 percent Hispanic students at Stuyvesant High School and 1.3 percent multiracial students at Brooklyn Technical High School.
Those figures mirror a long-running trend seen in data on offers to the eight specialized high schools. In 2018, according to Info Hub, 51.7 percent of Asian students were given an offer, along with 26.5 percent of white students, 8.3 percent unknown, 6.3 percent Hispanic, 4.1 percent Black, 2.5 percent multiracial and 0.6 percent Native American.
Data from 2021 shows those numbers have fluctuated at most a few percentage points in either direction.
The disparity is something that Mayor de Blasio has worked to address for some time. He has even gone so far as to push for the elimination of the test, though he was not successful in doing so, something that would require state legislative approval.
As such, for now, the exam will stay.
Some organizations, however, are helping students of diverse backgrounds advocate for their own academic success, and Kweller Prep — a for-profit business with locations in Forest Hills and Manhattan — is one such place. It offers classes for the ACT, SAT, AP exams and the SHSAT, among many others.
Founded by Frances Kweller — whose parents are Russian immigrants — the prep center focuses its outreach to immigrant families in neighborhoods in Community District 9, advertising its services in Russian, Bengali and Chinese publications, among others. Kweller also has created a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First in Family Fund, that helps “students who are the first in their families to pursue higher education, providing top-tier services from Kweller Prep at little to no cost,” according to its website.
“I wanted to make a positive difference,” Kweller said. “I am myself a first generation, I’m the daughter of immigrants. And I wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of youth. That was very important to me.”
As a Department of Education vendor, Kweller Prep also has partnerships with schools in the area — one such example was a joint effort with Richmond Hill High School that offered free SAT classes and materials.
And at the center itself, tutors at Kweller come from a variety of diverse backgrounds.
“I think a major part of the drive for academic improvement comes on behalf of the students themselves,” said Raj Mehta, a Kweller tutor and sophomore at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Students have to take the initiative on asking clarifying questions or providing clear responses so they can learn how to speak their mind.”
Amy, who takes classes at Kweller, has been studying for the SHSAT for two years, but it was her older sister who found out about the test itself in the first place. After their father, Jean, heard about it, he signed his older daughter — who went on to attend Bronx Science and now Yale University — up for prep classes, at a different center.
Amy’s parents are from Haiti and Brazil, and her father places high importance on education, explaining that it allows one to be flexible and “you can take it anywhere in the world.”
“Where I come from, your kids are supposed to be better than you are,” Jean added.
And though Amy has the support to pursue the SHSAT, she recognizes that might not be the case for everyone.
“Right now, my school is actively telling us to take this exam, but other schools, they might not be doing that,” Amy said. “And also other students, they might not see it as an actual opportunity. They might think that they can’t have these opportunities because they don’t feel like they’re educated enough, but anyone can take this exam.”
Between prep classes, homework for regular school and extra studying with her dad, Amy’s academic schedule is full, but she has big aspirations — her three dream schools are Yale, Juilliard and Brown.
