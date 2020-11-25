These kids wanted to go back to school in September, and they want to go back to school now.
Mayor de Blasio closed public classrooms Nov. 19 after the city reached a 3 percent positivity testing rate over a seven-day period, a threshold he established in July after the first shutdown. The decision to revert back to remote learning only, revealed to parents by Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza in an email just the day before, left parents and students frustrated.
“She’s really distracted at home ... For her to be locked in all day, — we’re doing the best that we can, but it’s tough,” Rachel S. of Glendale said about her 6-year-old, Sabrina, who told the Chronicle in August how excited she was to head to the classroom: “I want to go back! I want to go back!”
Rachel and Sabrina are not concerned about contracting the virus from the classroom after heeding advice from pediatricians and routinely getting tested for Covid, but are willing to take the small risk because the family feels Sabrina benefits from in-person learning far more than remote. Despite the best efforts of the teachers, Rachel worries the inconsistency is causing her daughter and her peers to fall behind. “Our mayor’s a piece of s--t,” she said.
Claire Dweck of Brooklyn shares the same concern that her 7-year-old may have to repeat the school year. The lack of a routine has sent Jack, who suffers from autism, into fits of frustration and he struggles to communicate with his parents or teachers.
“We had to pay out of pocket for someone to sit with him and do the work,” his mother said, describing her son’s erratic behavior as that of a “cartoon character.”
“I don’t want to get Covid, but my kid needs to be in school. The autistic kids need to be in school,” Dweck said.
Dylan D. of Ridgewood opted for the remote learning model in August because he was nervous about insufficient health security on public transportation, which he’s had to rely on to get to Frederick Douglass Academy II in Harlem. The high school freshman now regrets the decision.
“It’s a lot harder than I expected,” he said of virtual classes. “It’s not as exciting, which makes it harder to pay attention. Some kids don’t turn on their cameras. It doesn’t feel like school.”
Dylan’s brother, Ronny, had not been as anxious about health risks and was excited to see old friends and making new ones, prompting him to choose the blended model. Despite the rising cases throughout the city, Ronny remains happy with his choice.
“My mom took me to get tested and I didn’t have it. I never touch my face and I always wear a mask,” the fourth-grader said.
Agnieszka Piekos is confident that her son, Oktawiusz, a fourth-grader at PS 175 in Rego Park, is doing well academically but could suffer from becoming socially stunted.
“I really worry about his emotional well-being because he can’t connect much with kids ... He was doing an outdoor soccer academy, but that ended. His connections to his peers are severed,” she said.
Piekos and Oktawiusz took a walk past the school grounds Nov. 25 and the young student suggested that he and his mother come back and protest the school closure. “I don’t want to go to [remote lessons]. It’s boring,” he told her.
The family landed Oktawiusz a spot in the Learning Bridges program, which they hope will make up for some of the social interaction he’s been missing. The daycare cannot completely replace the “social laboratory” that the classroom provides, she said.
“We felt right from the start that schools were going to be safe. We understood the risk factors and we felt really confident in what the [Department of Education] was doing to keep the building safe,” Piekos said. “He needs to be in school. It’s the best learning environment for him not only academically, but also for the social, emotional interactions.”
