Forty seventh- and eighth-graders at Resurrection Ascension Catholic Academy in Rego Park have learned how to save lives.
Instructors with the Dominic A. Murray 21 Memorial Foundation visited the school last Friday to teach the children how to perform CPR, use an automatic external defibrillator to help an irregularly beating heart and to recognize someone who might show warning signs of sudden cardiac arrest.
Dominic’s mother, Melinda Murray-Nyack, was one of the instructors.
Dominic Murray, 17, was a freshman at SUNY-Farmingdale in 2009 when he went up for a routine layup in a pickup basketball game in the gym, something he had done countless times playing for Monsignor McClancy Memorial High School in East Elmhurst.
“He collapsed on the court,” Murray-Nyack said. “No one knew what to do right away. No one started CPR right away. No one got the life-saving [automatic external defibrillator] that was right outside the gym as precious minutes passed.”
An autopsy revealed Dominic had an underlying heart condition that had never been detected in childhood physicals or medical exams that had been required for him to play sports.
“But an EKG was never performed,” Murray-Nyack said. Dominic died three years after his father died of a heart attack.
“I couldn’t just sit around and not do something.”
She started the foundation, which has provided CPR training to 26,000 people.
“It’s 26,040 now,” she told the Chronicle in an interview on Friday. The students aren’t officially certified — “That’s a three hour course,” she said — but Principal Joann Heppt said the day was a great success.
“One of the parents of my seventh-graders is friends with Melinda,” Heppt said. “She came to me and asked if we could do this.”
Heppt didn’t have to be asked twice.
“I thought it was a great idea,” she said.
She said the students all received a kit from the American Heart Association that included the mannequin each used to train on CPR and can keep.
“And they can bring back everything they learned and show their parents,” Heppt said.
The foundation also donated an AED to the school — one that talks someone through the procedure to help a patient in distress.
Murray-Nyack said the foundation’s trainees have saved four lives.
But she also said 23,000 people under 18 die of sudden cardiac arrest every year, a number she believes to be underreported.
Her foundation’s screenings have diagnosed 6,000 children and young adults with underlying heart conditions. The state recently passed Dominic’s Law, which requires every school to teach staff, parents and students about sudden cardiac arrest, particularly athletics coaches.
“Kids are dying and they don’t have to die,” Murray-Nyack said. “It’s unacceptable ... You can’t find it with a stethoscope. That’s 200-plus-year-old technology that doesn’t really do what we need to do in this case.”
She said once various cases are diagnosed, treatment can range from lifestyle change to medical intervention.
“But first it has to be recognized.”
