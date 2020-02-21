Students discover species

Bayside High School senior Cherie Qu, right, and partner Reed College freshman Sadie Burke were featured as co-authors in the American Museum Novitates journal after discovering two new species of sea anemones.

As part of the Science Research Mentoring Program, Qu and Burke worked with American Museum of Natural History biologists Drs. Luciana Gusmão and Estefania Rodriguez to research the Scolanthus shrimp and Scolanthus celticus. The anemones were named after the SRMP program and the Celtic Explorer, the research vessel which collected the specimens, respectively.