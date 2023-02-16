Jobs, jobs, jobs. That is what U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Jamaica) hopes more than $2.1 million in federal funding he allocated to York College in Jamaica will yield.
The money that is set aside for the CUNY institution will go toward the geology, environmental and pharmaceutics science workforce-training initiatives and student stipends, according to Meeks.
The geology and environmental science programs will receive $1,267,500 toward student grants, equipment and a pilot for a faculty/student mentoring program for new geology majors, the majority of whom are from Southeast Queens and are first-generation Americans, he added. The latter program will receive $850,000 for workforce training, including devices and the establishment of a state-of-the-art Pharmaceutical Analytical Laboratory, which will enable scholars to learn emerging trends in drug identification, analysis and discovery.
“Infrastructure is what we need to do as a country,” Meeks said at a check presentation at the CUNY campus. “We have infrastructure dated back to the ’50s and we have to catch up again.”
The congressman said some of the funds will allow students to go to professional workshops and field assignments. Those enterprises will help them obtain their future goals of becoming geologists who can upgrade and maintain infrastructure.
“There will be job growth in construction — subsoil investigation, dam inspections, urban planning, housing subterranean utilities and green energy are anticipated in making this a long-term high-growth job sector. These are the jobs being created for tomorrow ... York’s program is uniquely positioned to leverage this demand.”
Professor Nazrul Khandaker of the earth and physical sciences program agrees.
“The funding will help attract minorities to get to know the value of a [science, technology, engineering and math] education,” Khandaker told the Queens Chronicle. “There is a tremendous gap in the STEM field that is not filled, especially by underserved and underrepresented groups ... This will give them much needed training in order for them to be competitive.”
The additional resources will also help potential clinical trade scientists to formulate new medicine by learning how to use equipment that includes an ultra performance liquid chromatography system and a spectrometer that detects and analyzes drug phenomenon, according to the congressman.
“This is visionary,” Meeks added. “The students can get state-of-the-art lab training that leads to a six-figure-paying job.”
Seniors Shehrin Shorif and Akshat Shrestha of the pharmacy program share that sentiment.
“The funding will immensely help with our lab works and future job training,” Shorif said. “We will be better prepared for future jobs.”
Shrestha said that during job interviews he was asked about his experience with ultra performance liquid chromatography, the modern standard for determining the compositions of drugs, according to the student.
“I’m getting into research and development,” Shrestha told the Chronicle. “That is a skill we need for quality control and quality assurance ... being able to use this equipment will be a big help.”
