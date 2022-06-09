Four students from Mission Bay High School in San Diego won $10,000 from entertainer Nick Cannon’s foundation during a business technology pitch contest — think “Shark Tank” — beating out students from three other teams last Friday in Springfield Gardens.
The winners of the 7th Annual National America’s Teen Mogul Competition, which was held at Excelsior Preparatory High School at the Springfield Gardens Campus, at 143-10 Springfield Blvd., were Jacob Mandel, William Otskar, James Ward and Patrick Sanchez. The students from created an education-focused video-conferencing software for virtual and hybrid learning called Alattis.
“I’m extremely proud that we won this,” said Sanchez. “We put in a lot of hours. It’s great that all of our efforts came to fruition.”
Sanchez says that his team has been working on their business project since before the pandemic at his school’s entrepreneurial club.
Excelsior Prep Principal Rodney Orji hosted the pitch competition, which is open to students age 12 to 19 nationwide, to encourage students at his school to pursue business and technology careers and to sign up for future pitch competitions.
“If not us, then who?” said Orji on June 3. “Look at the person next to you. That’s a future CEO. That’s a future president of a company. The answer is in this room and Nick Cannon and his foundation just proved that.”
Cannon, an actor, rapper and television host, thanked Orji for welcoming him to the school and said that the students, who hailed from San Diego, Los Angeles and Harlem, all had solid presentations.
“Thank you for your presentations and your professionalism,” said Cannon.
Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), who represents the district that Springfield Gardens Campus is in, was happy that Excelsior Prep was selected to host the competition.
“I want to say a special thank you to Nick Cannon for selecting our school to be a part of this amazing opportunity,” said Brooks-Powers. “It’s through events like this that we can encourage young minds ... We are empowering our students and setting them up for success.”
One of the sponsors for the event was JFK International Air Terminal.
“The competition has been a terrific opportunity for teens to learn business essentials and showcase their creative ideas,” Roel Huinink, JFKIAT president and CEO, said in a statement. “Thanks to this partnership, young people throughout Southeast Queens have been exposed to new opportunities to launch them into good jobs with advancement potential.”
Wells Fargo was another sponsor of the event.
“We understand how essential financial education, entrepreneurship and innovation are to a growing and thriving economy,” Catherine Domench, vice president of community relations, said in a prepared statement. “We are helping to play a key role in ensuring the next generation of innovators and community leaders.”
