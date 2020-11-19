Interested in starting a school garden, a bee hive or another sustainability project? There are plenty of grants available with applications being accepted now:
• The Bee Conservancy is offering a Sponsor-a-Hive grant to support the creatures that in turn grow food, bolster local ecology and protect vital keystone species. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30. For more information, visit thebeeconservancy.org/sponsor-a-hive-eligibility;
• Evergreen Packaging and Kids Gardening are sponsoring the Carton 2 Garden Contest for public and private schools. Contestants compete by growing innovative gardens by repurposing at least 100 empty milk and juice cartons. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. For more information, visit kidsgardening.org/ 2019-2020-carton-2-garden-contest; and
• The Herb Society of America is offering 10 Samull Classroom Herb Garden Grants to ensure that students in grades 3 through 6 learn about the benefits of herb gardens. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1. For more information, visit herbsociety.org/explore/ grants-scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.