Fishing season for striped bass is underway, having opened April 1 for the Hudson River and its tributaries north of the George Washington Bridge, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation.
The season for coastal marine waters south of the bridge begins April 15.
The DEC and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission this year are requiring the use of circle hooks when fishing for stripers with bait.
North of the GWB, any striped bass taken must be no longer than 28 inches and no less than 18 inches. In marine waters the limits will be 28 to 35 inches. Striped bass possession limits allow no more than one fish per day per angler.
Even when an angler elects to go catch-and-release, there is a one fish daily possession limit.
Anglers wishing to check on whether they can safely consume a fish from a given body of water in New York can find information on specific bodies of water on the website of the state Department of Health at on.ny.gov/39OV8sc.
— Michael Gannon
