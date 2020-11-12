In February, the city had 3.4 percent unemployment but within 30 days of COVID hitting, it jumped to 20 percent.
“It went from the lowest to the highest in our history,” city Comptroller Scott Stringer said during a virtual town hall Monday, adding, “This is the greatest economic challenge our city ever faced.”
In the past few months, 2,800 businesses have closed and 520,000 small business employees have lost their jobs in the city, according to Stringer, who is running for mayor in 2021.
“This economy had never been in this kind of freefall,” he said.
The city is of little help, Stringer said.
“I think we all agree city government is a problem when it comes to small business,” he said.
Stringer recalled ribbon cuttings he would attend as Manhattan borough president for new businesses but said the “problem is that for all of us elected officials would celebrate the small business, the city agencies would come in and they would attack the business.”
Stringer, who in August unveiled a 25-point plan to help small businesses, said from 2007 to 2017, the city went from 5 million square feet of vacant storefront space to 11 million. Now, according to the comptroller, it’s around 16 to 17 million.
“In many of our communities we’ve lost whole commercial corridors,” he said, adding that the vacant streets are “like something out of the 1980s and that’s dangerous.”
Stringer also discussed issues about the Department of Education with state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Whitestone) saying there has not been “any kind of guidance” in terms of Gifted and Talented programs. Stringer criticized Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza on not being more transparent with the diversity plan for District 28 middle schools, and also ripped the newly restricted deadline for parents to opt in for blended learning.
“Now we’re grappling with these decisions and they’re being dictated by a bureaucrat who’s embarrassed that he doesn’t have enough kids in the school by Friday,” Stringer said. “Shame on him. Shame on Carranza. It’s a total lack of leadership.”
