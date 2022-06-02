Mayor Adams recently announced new measures to make street vending licenses more accessible and change how those businesses are regulated. The recommendations are the result of a report from the recently created Street Vendor Advisory Board, which the City Council had tasked with assessing the laws surrounding street vending.
Following months of discussion, the SVAB made 16 final recommendations intended to cut red tape and rethink how public space is used. Though some of the board’s suggestions pertain to pieces of local law and could be subject to Council approval, others are less specific and are more conceptual.
Adams, who has been searching for ways to jump-start the city’s economy for months, praised the report.
“Street vendors are an integral part of New York City’s economy and give communities across our city their unique character, which is why I am thankful the Street Vendor Advisory Board has taken a collaborative and inclusive approach to addressing street vending,” he said in a statement. “Together, we can balance the needs of street vendors, brick-and-mortar businesses, and residents. These recommendations do just that by cutting red tape, creating new opportunities for street vendors to operate legally, and improving access to healthy food throughout the five boroughs.”
Perhaps the most sweeping recommendation the report makes is its call for what the SVAB calls “community vending marketplaces,” which are, essentially, outdoor markets that would be allowed to operate in public spaces. One example the report points to is the Red Hook Ball Fields in Brooklyn. Similarly, the report suggests that certain pedestrian plazas allow for legal vending. They would not, however, be the pricey farmers markets or food bazaars young Brooklynites are known to attend; rather, the report specifically says that the markets should serve communities located in food deserts.
Expanding avenues to legal street vending has long been a point of contention among brick-and-mortar business owners and business improvement districts, as they are concerned about how such vendors might negatively impact their own success. With that in mind, the report calls for the creation of commissary spaces on both public and privately owned property.
As for red tape, the Board recommended that vendors’ criminal liability for violation of certain parts of the city’s administrative code be repealed. Likewise, the SVAB calls for the removal of bookkeeping requirements in the administrative code.
The Street Vendor Justice Coalition, a group that aims to “champion the rights of street vendors as small businesses,” was, on the whole, with the board’s recommendations, but suggested that more work is needed.
“The report issued by the Street Vendor Advisory Board is a strong first step in updating the city’s outdated, inefficient and unjust vending system. We are excited by these impactful, common-sense policy suggestions,” the group said in a statement last week. “However, the city must consider bolder steps towards reforming the system to ensure that every street vendor in our city can formalize their businesses and earn a living without being treated as a criminal.”
