A Broad Channel resiliency project didn’t just raise streets but also raised the bar.
The second phase of the infrastructure project, which is also adding new storm sewers to reduce flooding from Jamaica Bay, has been selected to receive an Envision Verified Award from the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, the city Department of Design and Construction announced Tuesday.
Phase II will provide upgrades on West 14th, West 15th, West 16th and West 17th roads. Construction includes the installation of bulkheads at the end of each street; raising each street’s centerline; shared streets; signage and striping to enhance pedestrian safety; new storm sewers and the replacement of sanitary sewers and water mains. It is anticipated to be completed in summer 2024.
Phase I raised streets and brought new storm sewers, curbs, shared sidewalks, signs and crosswalks.
“DDC is seeking long-term sustainable solutions to the flooding that Broad Channel residents have long dealt with the aftermath of rain events and even during high tides,” agency Commissioner Thomas Foley said in a prepared statement.
“It’s very gratifying for the DDC team when those efforts are recognized by a group such as the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure,” he continued.
The ISI is a nonprofit that developed and manages Envision, a framework and rating system that enables a thorough examination of civil infrastructure’s sustainability and resiliency. The way LEED certifies sustainable buildings, Envision focuses on infrastructure.
ISI Managing Director Melissa Peneycad called the project “a model for how to plan and design for reconstruction and resilience while proactively taking into account the interests of the local community.”
