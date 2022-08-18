Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St.Albans) helped unveil the newly renamed Bill McCreary Way at the corner of 219th Street and 120th Avenue on Saturday.
The street renaming was organized by community members and first proposed by former City Councilman Daneek Miller, according to NY1.
The McCrearys, Bill and his wife, O’Kellon, lived on the Cambria Heights block for 56 years.
McCreary was an Emmy Award-winning newscaster and has been described as a pioneer and mentor to other Black journalists, according to Fox 5. He spent more than three decades on the air at Fox.
— Sean Okula
