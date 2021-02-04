The city recently announced that it would be naming the corner of 78th Street and 88th Avenue in Woodhaven Neir’s Tavern Way.
The street naming ceremony is in the initial planning stages with the hopes of unveiling the sign sometime in October for Neir’s 192nd Birthday.
The bar, believed to be the oldest surviving watering hole in New York City, has faced unending struggles over the past year. After nearly closing due to a rent hike last January, the bar was able to negotiate a five-year lease, renewable for another five, and the Woodhaven community celebrated a symbolic win for struggling small businesses. But the pandemic plunged the bar’s future back into uncertainty.
“I want to thank Councilmember [Bob] Holden and former state Assemblymember Mike Miller for this stamp of approval that Neir’s Tavern has graduated to a priceless institution and should be preserved forever,” said Owner Loycent Gordon.
“Neir’s Tavern will forever go down in history as we aim to reach our 2029 Bicentennial,” he added.
Holden (D-Middle Village), who first informed Gordon of the news, said he was proud “of how our community came together to save this storied establishment and to further preserve its place in Queens history with the street co-naming. Here’s to another 191 years of the ‘most famous bar you’ve never heard of!’”
