Community Board 7 ended 2022 on a high note, voting to co-name Colden Street and 45th Avenue between Elder Avenue and Geranium Avenue for John Henry Byas, the late area tenants rights organizer and former CB 7 member, during its Monday meeting, the final one of the year.
Byas was active in the Flushing community from the moment he and his family moved to Colden Street in 1974, where he founded and became president of the University Park Tenants Association. He’d go on to help organize tenant associations at other nearby buildings.
When he was not working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, as he did for 41 years, Byas served as a pastor’s aide at Macedonia AME Church and on the board of directors for NewYork Presbyterian Queens hospital, then known as Booth Memorial Hospital. The hospital, he famously said during one contentious 2006 board meeting, “saved my life.” He was a member of CB 7 for 16 years, and won countless awards for his service to the community.
But his crowning achievement was his more than 30-year push for the construction of a modern public restroom at Rachel Carson Playground in Kissena Park. For years, there was no public restroom in the area, leading many to seek relief outside Byas’ building, The New York Times wrote in 2012. With help from then-city Councilman John Liu, funding became available in 2008, and the Rachel Carson Comfort Station opened in 2013.
Board member Phil Konigsberg attended the restroom’s dedication ceremony in 2013. “I remember John’s face,” he said. “He was so happy about this, and I’ll never forget that.”
First Vice Chair Chuck Appelian spoke highly of Byas. “He made everybody feel like you had a special friend,” he said. “He had a very spot-on and pragmatic approach to life.”
Byas’ wife, Johnnie Mae, and his three children attended Monday’s meeting.
“John was a very proud person, and whatever he did, he did it out of his heart for the community and beyond,” she said, thanking the board on behalf of her entire family.
In response, Chair Gene Kelty said, “Mrs. Byas, I have to tell you: Normally with the community board, we have difficult presentations, this was a no-brainer. This was the nicest thing we could have done, especially during the holiday season.”
A date for the dedication ceremony is pending City Council approval of the co-naming.
