The streets of Little Guyana were awash in red, black and white on Sunday, Aug. 20 as the intersection of 131st Street and Liberty Avenue was co-named for Trinidad and Tobago. The event was hosted by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
According to a press release from Assembly District 31 Democratic Leader Richard David, it is the first Trinidad and Tobago Street anywhere in the world.
The push for a bill to designate Trinidad and Tobago Street was initiated by a committee that included David, as well as community leaders of Trinidadian and Tobagonian descent, including Vijah Ramjattan, president of Community Education Council District 28, Anoop Dhanpat, president of the Trinidadian and Tobagonian Association of USA, and Rose Deonarine, a real estate agent.
Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo said she worked with the speaker to make the designation a reality.
“As the first Trinidadian to serve as a chair of Community Board 9, it was a joy and pride to see this street co-naming of Trinidad and Tobago Street happen. I feel very proud of my very significant role in working with the Speaker of the City Council office to ensure and advocate for this to happen,” Algredo said.
The event was attended by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park), and Justice Karen Gopee, the first Trinbagonian person to be elected to state Supreme Court in New York.
The unveiling also included a steel pan performance and moko jumbies from Tropical Fete, chutney and soca music performances by Stacy Ramoutar and the Ramoutar Family, Rikki Jai, Esther John Ramdeen and the Ramdeen Family, dancer Wendy Kamal and the NK dolls. Global Trinbagonian musician Ravi B flew to New York from Trinidad and Tobago for this unveiling.
“New York City’s Trinbagonian community has contributed immensely to the cultural and economic landscape of our neighborhoods,” said Adams. “I’m proud to represent a vibrant and diverse community in District 28, whose accomplishments and legacies are now officially recognized through the new ‘Trinidad and Tobago Street’ sign.
“Today’s street co-naming is a significant milestone that celebrates our Trinbagonian families, small businesses, and community organizations that have shaped our city for decades. I am grateful for the partnership of community leaders who helped make this long-sought dream into a reality.”
