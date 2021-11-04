Straphangers who use the Q54 bus have had enough.
At the Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue stop in Jamaica, some bus riders told the Queens Chronicle at 8:50 a.m., a time slot the bus should have arrived, they waited over an hour for the bus on Nov. 2. The bus didn’t arrive until 9:15 a.m., after missing the 9:01 a.m. time slot as well.
Eva Millanaise, 71, of Queens Village, a nurse aide, needed to get to work in Ridgewood to tend to an elderly patient, but had to wait.
“I’m here after 7 a.m.,” said Millanaise. “I have to wait until it comes, because only that bus is heading to where I’m going.”
Millanaise tends to her patient at Metropolitan Avenue and Park Lane.
“I feel terrible because I can’t get to go to work,” said Millanaise, who was supposed to clock-in at 9 a.m. “I left my yard before 7 a.m. because the bus doesn’t come on time.”
After her first few late arrivals to work, Millanaise had to explain her transportation woes to her employer, whom she is thankful to for being understanding, but the nurse aide is still stressed.
“If the bus came on time I would not have to leave so early to get to work,” added Millanaise.
Patience Akosu, another home health aide worker, had arrived at the same bus stop, but at 8:40 a.m. for the 8:50 a.m. bus.
“It is always delayed,” said Akosu, of St. Albans. “I’ve been here for over 20 minutes and I’m still waiting.”
Akosu also had to be at work at 9:30 a.m. to get to her patient in Kew Gardens.
“I’m frequently late and I’m afraid because my time shift shows that I’m always clocking in late,” said Akosu. “I try to make up the time, but then I get home late because I have to stay and wait for the same bus to catch it to go back home. I’m supposed to leave work at 3 p.m. to go to school.”
Akosu is studying to be a medical assistant at the Allen School Jamaica Campus and is supposed to attend her class at 3:30 p.m., according to the health aide.
A third woman, who didn’t want to disclose her name, had burst into tears at the bus stop because she too was supposed to arrive at work at 9 a.m. and was also afraid to lose her job because of being habitually late.
Once the bus operator for the Q54 arrived at 9:15, he initially told the Queens Chronicle the lateness was due to traffic.
However, the MTA has finished installing bus-only lanes on Jamaica Avenue, and the Parsons and Jamaica bus stop also hosts the Q24, Q30, Q31, Q56 and Q110 lines, which had several of those buses arrive multiple times.
At least seven Q56 buses had come and gone before the Q54 arrived, according to Millanaise.
Later the bus driver made an announcement and blamed the delay on the Tuesday election, saying since schools are being used as voting sites there was a “school-closed schedule” and “that’s probably why.”
If the schedule had changed, that was news to Akosu, who said that when she arrived at the bus stop the MTA app depicted the bus as arriving within 10 minutes.
The bus driver also said that there is a bus operator shortage, which is a note that is also on the MTA app for bus lines with an emergency symbol if they are expected to arrive late. On the newer buses that have automatic announcements for each stop, there are rotating ad displays that include job advertisements for bus operators.
There are bus operator availability issues, which may create occasional gaps in service, according to MTA spokesman Dave Steckel. In July, the MTA had increased its class sizes from 60 to 80, and up to 100 in September. Further increases are expected at the end of the year.
“While bus lanes in Queens are a great benefit to bus service, the Q54 runs through frequently congested Grand Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue,” said Steckel. “These areas do not have dedicated bus lanes, which contributes to delays. MTA dispatchers will continue to monitor and make adjustments to minimize delays that impact service.”
