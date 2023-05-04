At a time when Drag Story Hour has driven a new debate around the country, a very different kind of reading event has launched in South Queens.
Councilmember Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) launched her Hero Story Time initiative last weekend.
The first installment of the series took place on Saturday at the Queens Public Library’s Howard Beach branch.
The event invited first responders, including police officers, firefighters and a judge, to teach children about their jobs and read related stories aloud.
Presenters included former NYPD Det. Robert Heedles; retired New York State Supreme Court Justice Augustus Agate; NYPD Officer Arthur Roldan; and FDNY firefighters Paul Schweit, Sophy Medina and Matt Connor.
As chair of the City Council’s Committee on Fire and Emergency Management, Ariola began the series to educate about first responders’ roles in the community.
“What they do has really been taken out of schools and such. We always had a police officer come to our assemblies ... so what we wanted to do was bring that back,” she told the Chronicle.
“We wanted to have a judge, we wanted to have detectives, we’re going to have small business people come in. We’re going to have them come in and just share their experiences because heroes come in all shapes and sizes and backgrounds.”
Queens Public Library CEO Dennis Walcott, who has vocally supported Drag Story Hour, attended the event and even asked a question of Heedles, regarding the lexicon of a police “shield” or “badge.” It is a shield, said Heedles, because it protects officers.
After the event, Ariola shared photos from Hero Story Time with her constituents on Facebook.
Commenters expressed unanimous support for the series, and some suggested that first responders are more fit to share stories with children than drag queens, such as those who participate in Drag Story Hour.
Drag Story Hour is a nonprofit organization that celebrates authenticity by inviting drag performers to read stories to children in schools, libraries and bookstores.
“Awesome!! THE way to do a story hour for children,” one resident wrote in response to Ariola’s post.
Another more direct commenter wrote that Hero Story Time is, “So much better than Trans Hour. THANK YOU.”
Some of Ariola’s Republican and Common Sense Caucus colleagues have vocally opposed Drag Story Hour.
“I will continue to fight against inappropriate adult content in our schools,” Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said in her State of the District speech last week.
Ariola did not comment specifically about her position on Drag Story Hour.
She has held story hours in the past and working closely with organizations like Bravest for Choice helped inspire the decision to host Hero Story Time.
Founded by Schweit and Medina, Bravest for Choice is an organization that advocates for FDNY firefighters, medics and EMTs who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 to keep their jobs despite the mandate for NYC employees.
Last year, Schweit and Medina were featured on a segment of Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” to discuss the unpaid leave and possible termination they faced.
“Being told to get a shot or be terminated is an ultimatum, it’s not a choice. We want those people that have religious beliefs, sincerely held beliefs, or even medical ... exemptions to have the choice in the matter,” Schweit said on the air.
Howard Beach resident Angelica Re, who attended on Saturday, said that it is important for children to hear from first responders “so that they know who’s safe in the community.”
Christine Shipman, who was also at the event, echoed that sentiment and said that she brought her children to Hero Story Time so they can learn to respect first responders and all that they do for the community.
“It’s something for the kids to do with their families, and that’s really important,” Ariola said.
“It’s time for them to bond, they get sweets, they get all types of giveaways, they love it, they can color ... I’m very pleased with the turnout and with the outcome.”
Next, Hero Story Hour will make its way to Rockaway. Ariola said more details on that are to come.
