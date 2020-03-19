The rapid advance of COVID-19 has been declared a national emergency, and according to the Centers for Disease Control, there are 923 cases in the five boroughs, with 11 fatalities. So far.
One of the major demographics affected by this outbreak is the elderly. In a massive effort to ensure the safety of seniors, Stop & Shop has hours specifically geared to accommodate customers 60 and older.
The special hours go into effect today, on March 19.
Stop & Shop stores will open from 6 to 7:30 a.m. and will allow only senior citizen customers to do their shopping.
Although Stop & Shop will not be requesting ID, the supermarket giant will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.
In the past several days, due to panic shopping and restrictions on accessibility to bars and restaurants, shoppers have packed supermarkets to stock up on essential food and health products and emergency supplies, leaving shelves bare of such items as hand sanitizer, face masks and disposable gloves, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, dry groceries and shelf-stable beverages.
Food retailers have been taking steps such as modifying store hours and limiting quantities of key items to ensure the safety of customers and employees,
Stop & Shop has already adjusted its hours of operation from 7:30 a.m to 8 p.m. at most stores beginning March 16.
That was done in order to allow more time for workers to take additional measures such as wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads with disinfectant even more frequently.
“Please note that our stores receive deliveries throughout the day, so our shelves will be replenished for shoppers at all hours,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid in a statement. “And we have implemented added cleaning and sanitation efforts, which will continue throughout the day at all stores.”
An additional way of staying safe while being able to get necessities, home delivery service will remain available to all customers, along with Stop & Shop’s new “Contact-Free” delivery option. With that service, Stop & Shop will notify customers by text or email when the driver arrives, and they will simply leave the bags on the doorstep or building entry and return to their vehicle.
The company acknowledged that there may be some delays with this service due to unprecedented demand, but said it is continuing to improve to meet customer needs.
Stop & Shop added that it is temporarily suspending customer pickup services as a result of too much demand.
“Our store associates will instead focus on stocking product and other key priorities that will better meet the needs of all customers at this time,” said Gordon.
Whole Foods has also made special hours for safe senior shopping with an extra hour added before the stores open to the general public for regular business.
Area Target stores will also do the same for seniors but only on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.