Stop & Shop last Wednesday donated $7,500 to Queensborough Community College to provide financial support to the school’s Lucille A. Bova Food Pantry, seen at top.
The pantry serves more than 2,220 QCC students and their families regularly. More than half of the student body is eligible for Pell grants.
Above, Stop & Shop representatives Daniel Wolk, left, Denise Johnson, Shannon Karafian and at far right, Kenya Bracy, present the $7,500 gift card to QCC Student Body President Davia Willis, center, College President Christine Mangino, center right, and next to her, Special Events Coordinator Ronni Weprin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.