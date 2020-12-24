The arts and cultural community in Queens is greeting the $15 billion “Save Our Stages” package in the new federal stimulus bill with a combination of relief and frustration.
The money, according to the language of the bill, is dedicated to museums, live performance venues and independent movie theaters.
“The whole of New York City’s arts community has waited for months for this moment,” said Leonard Jacobs, interim executive director of the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, in an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday.
“The $15 billion set-aside is proof, finally and at long last, that if you really want economic recovery and jobs coming back and a truly thriving city, then you must support culture — and with real dollars, not pennies,” Jacobs said. “We at JCAL are thrilled about the $15 billion. But you know what else? It’s about time.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced the passage on Twitter.
“For indie music venues, Broadway, comedy clubs, indie movie theaters, and more,” Schumer posted. “We secured #SaveOurStages. These are people’s jobs and the lifeblood of communities. I fought for this side-by-side with @SenAmyKlobuchar (D-Minn.) and I won’t stop fighting for them.”
QED Astoria was founded by Kambri Crews as a comedy club, a performance venue for theater, poetry and the arts, as well as a venue for classes.
While a number of high-profile venues in western Queens such as The Secret Theatre and The Creek and The Cave have closed due to the pandemic, Crews has been functioning more as a bookstore and gift shop.
“I’ve run a book shop before,” Crews told the Chronicle in a telephone interview. “It’s our lemonade from the lemons we were given.”
Crews has been lobbying actively for the Save Our Stages money with the Independent Venues Association.
“In Queens, what’s important to us is that the arts are an integral part of the economic ecosystem,” Crews said. “For every dollar you spend, $12 are spent at neighboring businesses. Shops, bars, restaurants, delivery men, Uber drivers win. All benefit. [The funding] is vital, especially in New York City.”
Crews also was upbeat about the city’s new Open Arts legislation, introduced by Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside) which allows registered venues to use designated outdoor city space for performances. It was passed by the City Council on Dec. 10.
“Arts and culture are the lifeblood of our City,” Van Bramer said in a press release issued by the Council. “With the new Open Culture program, artists and art groups can start staging performances – and charge for them – starting March 1. There will be dancing, singing & comedy on the streets bringing joy and jobs to thousands. We need to use our City’s space in new and creative ways to make sure the cultural community can perform and create.”
